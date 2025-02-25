Azerbaijan-Pakistan ties built on long-standing historical and strategic grounds - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Azerbaijan and Pakistan share historical and strategic relations, with diplomatic ties established in 1992, though their bonds date back even further. Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence and has consistently supported Baku, particularly regarding the Karabakh issue. This longstanding friendship continues to grow in political, economic, and military spheres, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"The political relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are at a high level. Both countries support each other in international organizations, particularly the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). Pakistan has been one of the few countries to offer full support to Azerbaijan during both the Karabakh conflict and the post-conflict period. High-level visits between the two countries have intensified in recent years," he said.

Garayev also referenced Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Pakistan in July 2024, where he held productive meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, exchanging signed documents and further strengthening ties.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visits to Azerbaijan in 2023 and 2024, including his most recent visit, are proof of the high level of relations between the two countries. As President Ilham Aliyev emphasized during his joint press statement with Prime Minister Sharif, 'As two brotherly countries (Azerbaijan and Pakistan – ed.), we will continue to support each other on all issues of international relations.

We support each other on issues of sovereignty and territorial integrity of our countries. We actively cooperate within international institutions and always support each other in all organizations where we participate.'

The meetings between the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and Pakistan’s leadership present significant opportunities to expand cooperation. Both countries are taking concrete steps to further deepen their relations, which have now reached the level of a strategic partnership," Garayev said.

The analyst emphasized that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is rapidly advancing in the military sector as well.

"A series of agreements in the military field signed between the nations, including joint exercises and technical cooperation, clearly indicate the strengthening of relations in this area. One of the most notable recent developments is Azerbaijan's acquisition of the JF-17 Thunder fighter jets from Pakistan. These aircraft will significantly enhance the Azerbaijani Air Force, bolstering its defense capabilities. The JF-17 Thunder jets offer exceptional maneuverability, modern weapon systems, and superior combat characteristics. Azerbaijan’s purchase of these aircraft marks a new chapter in military technology collaboration with Pakistan. Additionally, the potential for joint defense industry projects in the future is being actively considered," Garayev added.

He also noted that, in addition to political and military cooperation, economic ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are developing dynamically.

"Significant steps are being taken to boost trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, as well as to expand cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, and agriculture. Azerbaijan is keen to invest in Pakistan's energy sector, particularly in oil and gas. Notably, Azerbaijan plans to invest $2 billion in Pakistan, covering energy, infrastructure, and information technology sectors. Opportunities for collaboration between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan [SOCAR] and Pakistani companies are being explored, with ongoing work on several specific projects. Four of the agreements signed during the document exchange yesterday were related to SOCAR. This investment will strengthen economic ties between the two countries and expand opportunities for mutual trade and development," the political analyst said.

Garayev further emphasized that the future of Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations looks very promising.

"Both countries will undoubtedly continue to support each other on the regional and international stage. Further deepening of economic cooperation, the implementation of joint investment projects, and the expansion of partnerships in the defense industry are key priorities.

The development of transport and logistics cooperation is also significant. Azerbaijan's transit capabilities are crucial for Pakistan in terms of accessing Central Asian and European markets. As a result, relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are developing along a positive trajectory, with mutual support, political solidarity, and economic cooperation laying a solid foundation for these relations, indicating further strengthening in the future," he concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel