Azerbaijan says testing of COVID-19 vaccine may be completed in April-May 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20
By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:
Testing of the COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be completed in Azerbaijan in April-May 2021, Chief infectious disease specialist of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health Teyar Eyvazov told Trend on Nov. 20.
“Three, four countries are already conducting third clinical tests of COVID-19 vaccine, which are assessed as effective,” Eyvazov added.
"It takes some time to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of this vaccine,” he said. “Testing is likely to end in April-May. Then a special commission, which will make its opinion on this vaccine, will be established. Only then its use may be allowed at the global level."
Latest
President Aliyev on Armenia: Take that flag off pole, fold it, put it in your pocket, go and live in another country
Armenians who call themselves invincible army, warlike people – what happened to your warlike army? - President Aliyev
Every day opposition leader gets arrested in Armenia, where are you, Council of Europe? - President Aliyev
EY Azerbaijan invites small and medium sized companies to take part in ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2020-2021 competition
Azerbaijan's Azerishig working on supplying power to strategic facilities in liberated lands (PHOTO)