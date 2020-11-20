Azerbaijan says testing of COVID-19 vaccine may be completed in April-May 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Testing of the COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be completed in Azerbaijan in April-May 2021, Chief infectious disease specialist of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health Teyar Eyvazov told Trend on Nov. 20.

“Three, four countries are already conducting third clinical tests of COVID-19 vaccine, which are assessed as effective,” Eyvazov added.

"It takes some time to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of this vaccine,” he said. “Testing is likely to end in April-May. Then a special commission, which will make its opinion on this vaccine, will be established. Only then its use may be allowed at the global level."