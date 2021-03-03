Prosecutor's Office talks details of mine explosion accident in Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.3

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijani Aghdam District Prosecutor's Office received information about mine accident of 54-year-old Hafiz Azimzadeh in the territory of the district's liberated Novruzlu village on Mar.3, 2021 at nearly 15:00 (GMT+4), a source in the prosecutor's office told Trend.

According to the source, the investigation showed that Chief of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam District Mechanical Irrigation Department Hafiz Azimzadeh stepped on a mine during the implementation of work on the restoration of wells, as a result of which he had his right foot amputated, along with other numerous injuries.

The fact’s investigation in the district prosecutor's office is underway.

The village was liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war (from late Nov. through early Nov.2020).