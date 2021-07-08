Azerbaijani Fuzuli District Prosecutor's Office talks latest mine explosion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijani Fuzuli District Prosecutor's Office provided comments on the recent mine explosion in the district, as a result of which two civilians were heavily injured, Trend reports.

The prosecutor’s office stressed that at nearly 14:00 (GTM +4) on July 8, the prosecutor's office received information about the mine explosion, which resulted in civilian injuries.

It was determined that residents of the district Nuru Nuriyev and Elnur Hashimov illegally entered the territory of the liberated Ashaghy Abdurahmanly village, passing by checkpoints, and were seriously injured by explosion of an anti-personnel mine.

Currently, the Fuzuli District Prosecutor's Office is investigating the matter.