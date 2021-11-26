US gymnast talks about training for 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

US gymnast Isabella Pansano spoke about training for the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku.

“I was training hard,” the gymnast told Trend . “I have been participating in such international competitions for the first time. I had three rivals in the US with whom I was competing for the opportunity to take part in the competitions in Baku.”

“I am happy that I am participating in these competitions,” Pansano added. “There is very good gymnastics apparatus in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. All the necessary conditions have been created here for training and holding tournaments.”

The US gymnast also said that she was glad to have the opportunity to communicate in Baku with the participants of the competitions from other countries.

“There are warm relations among the members of the US team, we are like one family,” Pansano said.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

Azerbaijan is being represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline - Seljan Magsudova (age category 17 -21), Magsud Magsudov, (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehti Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzoyev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizade (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Alexey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.