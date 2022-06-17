Investigation of mine incident in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil underway - Prosecutor's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. An employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action Ruhin Valiyev (born in 1991) received various injuries following a mine explosion that occurred at nearly 09:00 (GMT +4) on June 17, 2022, in Jabrayil district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], the District Prosecutor's Office told Trend.

The personnel of the prosecutor's office inspected the scene of the incident, appointed a forensic medical examination, and performed other procedural actions.

The prosecutor's office of the Jabrayil district is investigating the fact of a mine explosion.