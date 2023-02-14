Azerbaijani rescuers save brothers from rubble in quake-hit Türkiye (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan saved the brothers who spent 198 hours under the rubble in earthquake-hit Türkiye, Trend reports via the ministry.

As a result of a difficult rescue operation carried out by Azerbaijani rescuers together with colleagues from Türkiye and Belarus, 17-year-old Mohammed Enes and 21-year-old Abdulbaki were rescued from the rubble in the Turkish Kahramanmaras.

A total of 53 people have been rescued, and the bodies of 655 people were pulled from the rubble by Azerbaijani rescuers as a result of the operations conducted in the Turkish Kahramanmaras province, which was severely damaged by the earthquake.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.