Azerbaijan to build ASAN Centers in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur economic regions (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. ASAN [Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network] Centers will be built both in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, the Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the centers will be built as the liberated territories are being restored.

"In the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, work continues on the restoration of cities and villages, as well as cultural heritage sites. As cities and villages are restored, ASAN Centers will be built in these territories," he added.

In February this year, Mehdiyev said that as citizens return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, ASAN Centers will start operating there, and the first center is planned to be opened in Shusha.

ASAN Service was established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev No.685 dated July 13, 2012.