World Chess Cup in Baku: results of first game of semi-final and final among men and women

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The first games of the semi-final in the men's section, the final and the match for third place in the women's section were ended at the World Chess Cup in Baku on August 19, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov's opponent in the semi-finals is Magnus Carlsen (Norway). Abasov lost the first game to his opponent, he played with black pieces. The second batch will take place on August 20.

Results of the first game of the semi-finals of the Men's World Cup:

Magnus Carlsen (Norway) - Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan) - 1-0;

Fabiano Caruana (USA) - Rameshbabu Pragnanandha (India) - 0.5-0.5.

Results of the first game of the Women's World Cup final:

Alexandra Goryachkina (FIDE) - Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria) - 0.5-0.5.

Results of the first game of the match for third place among women:

Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) - Tan Zhongyi (China) -1-0.

The starting list of the World Chess Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section.

For the second time, Azerbaijan is hosting the Chess World Cup. For the first time, the top three competitors from the open and women's categories will earn a spot in the 2024 Men's Candidates Tournament and Women's Candidates Tournament, respectively.

On the competition's official website, matches from the FIDE World Cup 2023 are broadcast in both Azerbaijani and English.

Up through August 25th, competitions will be held. The winning prize stands at $2.5 million.

The World Chess Cup is being held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by a team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.