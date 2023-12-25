Azerbaijan numbers landmines found in liberated territories within past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The number of mines found in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation last week has been disclosed, Trend reports, referring to the weekly report of the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

According to the report, 11 anti-tank mines, 53 anti-personnel mines, and 307 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized over the past week (December 18-24).

An area of 487.7 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

