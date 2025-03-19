Heydar Aliyev Foundation takes over treatment of journalist Azer Rashidoghlu (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19.​ The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has taken responsibility for the treatment of Azerbaijani journalist Azer Rashidoghlu, the journalist said in a post on his social media account, Trend reports.

"Our friends reached out to His Excellency the President, the First Vice-President, and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with a request for assistance. I was confident there would be a positive response, but I never expected such a quick reaction. Today, I received multiple calls from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and they informed me that I will be taken to Türkiye for treatment in the coming days, and they will be with me every step of the way. Even a minor issue with the documents was resolved immediately. A representative from the Foundation assured me that the state will not leave me alone until I recover, and that the matter is under the personal control of the President," he said.

Rashidoghlu thanked President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

"God willing, I believe I will soon be able to inform you that I have fully recovered. The state did not leave me alone in this battle against a serious illness," he added.

Journalist Azer Rashidoghlu is suffering from a severe oncological illness.

20:09

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has taken responsibility for the treatment of Azerbaijani journalist Azer Rashidoghlu, the journalist said in a post on his social media account, Trend reports.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel