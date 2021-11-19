NEQSOL Holding supported Azerbaijan Investment & Culture Summit

NEQSOL Holding has served as gold sponsor of the Azerbaijan Investment and Culture Summit, an event that brought together businessmen, investors, start-ups, as well as government officials, representatives of international organizations and diplomatic corps from more than 20 countries.

Summit participants shared views on multiple topics ranging from economic, trade, and cultural cooperation to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of several panel discussions. Entrepreneurs, investors, and start-ups had a chance to expand their professional network and also to identify investment and cross-border cooperation opportunities.

In addition, an exhibition arranged within the Summit showcased 50 start-ups selected from among 500 candidates in such fields as the “green” economy, financial technologies, environment, smart technologies, air transport, logistics, and others. The exhibition aimed to help promote young entrepreneurs and start-ups.

“An innovation culture is part of the corporate culture in NEQSOL Holding, and that’s why we support such initiatives. Indeed, innovative entrepreneurship as well as small and mid-size enterprises all contribute to the economic growth, bringing vast benefits for consumers and businesses,” said Yusif Jabbarov, CEO of NEQSOL Holding.

The Summit was organized by Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency in cooperation with the Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. At the same time, the event was dedicated to the 880th anniversary of world-famous Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries in the UK, the USA, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia, the UAE, and more.