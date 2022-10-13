Azerbaijan to hold KOB Fest exhibition-fair in Baku Boulevard

BAKU, Azerbaijan,October 13. Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) invites citizens and guest of Baku city to the last KOB [Small & Medium Business] Fest exhibition-fair of this year, Trend reports via SMBDA.

According to the agency the KOB Fest will be held on the territory of Baku Boulevard from 10:00 to 18:00 (GMT+4) from October 14 through October 15,2022.

More than 800 of goods and services, almost 80 micro and small enterprises, including goods such as honey, confectionery, coffee, non-alcoholic beverages, saffron, jams, handicrafts by craftsmen and artists, knitwear, clothing, souvenirs from leather and wood, ceramics, paintings, books, educational and training services and much more.

The aim of KOB Fest is to expand the marketing opportunities for products manufactured by micro and small enterprises, to promote domestic production.

Besides, a cultural and entertainment program will be organized within the festival.