Azerbaijan-Hungary Business Forum takes place in Budapest (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The Azerbaijan-Hungary Business Forum has taken place in Budapest within the 9th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Azerbaijani Population told Trend.

The business forum was attended by 87 companies, out which 26 were from Azerbaijan, and 61 companies – from Hungary.

Co-Chair of the Joint Commission from Azerbaijan, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev and Commission Co-Chair from Hungary, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó delivered speeches at the business forum.

It was emphasized that efforts made by the Azerbaijani and Hungarian leaders and important documents signed by them facilitate the expansion of bilateral cooperation, as well as promote the development of business cooperation, for instance through holding business forums in Baku and Budapest. The officials praised Hungarian businessmen's interest in reconstruction activities carried out on Azerbaijani liberated lands, and underscored the significance of friendly countries' involvement in this construction work.

President of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev informed about the targeted work to develop entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, improve the business and investment environment, and emphasized the achievements in this area.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at Alat Free Economic Zone Authority (AFEZA) Ismayil Manafov talked about the Zone's importance for investors.

Chairman of the Management Board of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov briefed on the measures taken to support businessmen, establishing cooperation between themб and implementing joint initiatives.

Speaking at the business forum, the Hungarian businessmen pointed out that the work carried out to expand the Hungary-Azerbaijan ties is satisfactory, favorable conditions are being created for the development of ties between the businessmen of the two countries.

During the business forum, businessmen held meetings, as well as discussed issues of further cooperation.