Türkiye's tourism revenues grow by almost thirty percent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Türkiye's revenues from the tourism sector increased by 27 percent from January through June 2023 compared to the same period last year, reaching $21.7 billion, the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said, Trend reports.

"The number of tourists during the reporting period increased by 17.5 percent compared to the same period in 2022 and reached 22,945 people," he said.

In addition, Ersoy noted that Türkiye currently occupies the first place in the sustainable development sector.

Furthermore, Türkiye's tourism revenues amounted to $46.4 billion in 2022.