Consortium head: TANAP - vital project

13 June 2018 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is a vital project, the Turkish media quoted Saltuk Duzyol, head of TANAP consortium, as saying June 13.

Duzyol added that TANAP also contributes to the diversification of energy sources, which is very important now.

“Turkey bought Azerbaijani gas at reasonable prices,” he said. "TANAP is a strategically important project for Turkey and Azerbaijan."

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko and Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic attended the inauguration ceremony of TANAP project in the city of Eskisehir, Turkey on June 12.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in Baku on May 29.

The gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

TANAP together with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which envisages the transportation of gas from Shah Deniz field to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of the TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Bulgaria interested in Azerbaijan’s investments in its gas distribution network
Oil&Gas 16:57
Azerbaijan’s rocket, artillery units carry out live-fire training drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 16:51
TANAP’s opening means step closer for Montenegro’s gasification – ministry
Oil&Gas 16:51
Azerbaijani PM participating in BIE General Assembly Session in Paris (PHOTO)
Politics 15:59
Advisor to Bulgarian energy minister talks IGB construction launch within SGC
Oil&Gas 15:32
Azerbaijan’s IFV crews improving combat skills (PHOTO)
Politics 15:10
Azerbaijani, Russian presidents meet in Moscow (PHOTO)
Politics 15:00
Azerbaijan, Turkey pursue active energy policy on global scale - ministry
Oil&Gas 14:53
Bulgargaz: "SGC" to help reduce level of carbon dioxide emissions into atmosphere
Oil&Gas 14:52
Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee to face further structural changes
Economy news 14:42
EIA reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s petroleum output
Oil&Gas 14:36
Registration of legal entities engaged in food production to start in Azerbaijan
Business 14:29
Wood Mackenzie: TANAP is world-class example of cost savings
Oil&Gas 13:21
SOCAR to receive over 600M manats to finance work at oilfields in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:51
Azerbaijan may set up special group to assess work of customs bodies (PHOTO)
Economy news 12:49
Erdogan hails Turkish Armed Forces on successful fight against terrorism
Turkey 12:49
SGC to be of strategic importance for whole South-East Europe – deputy energy minister (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 12:48
SGC should involve more countries - advisor to head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:47