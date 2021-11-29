Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports on Nov. 29.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $81.06 per barrel, having decreased by $1.56 (1.88 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $83.77 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.91 last week.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $80.33 per barrel last week, down by $4.12 (4.87 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.03 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.22.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $80.44 per barrel last week, which is $3.85 (4.78 percent) less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $79.33 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.45.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $80.52 per barrel last week, thus decreasing by $1.97 (1.93 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $83.13 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.27.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Nov. 22, 2021
|
Nov. 23, 2021
|
Nov. 24, 2021
|
Nov. 25, 2021
|
Nov. 26, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$81.57
|
$83.27
|
$83.77
|
$82.82
|
$73.91
|
$81.06
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$80.80
|
$82.53
|
$83.03
|
$82.08
|
$73.22
|
$80.33
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$77.06
|
$78.80
|
$79.33
|
$78.33
|
$69.45
|
$76.59
|
Brent Dated
|
$81.11
|
$82.83
|
$83.13
|
$82.26
|
$73.27
|
$80.52
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Nov. 29)
---
