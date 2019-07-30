Prices of 22 foreign currencies increase in Iran

30 July 2019 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The prices of 22 foreign currencies have increased, while the prices of 10 currencies have decreased in Iran, according to the official state exchange rate of the country, Trend reports on July 30 referring to website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,798 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,147

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,361

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,427

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,831

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,268

1 Indian rupee

INR

611

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,926

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,090

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,630

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,370

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,892

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,862

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,970

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,486

1 Russian ruble

RUB

663

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,526

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,002

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,673

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,740

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,384

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

38,000

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,952

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,099

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

136,244

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,192

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,537

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

1 euro

EUR

46,798

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,925

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,287

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,994

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

527

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,643

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,757

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,314

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,450

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 138,207 rials, and the price of $1 is 120,975 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 129,611 rials, and the price of $1 is 114,227 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 119,000-122,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 136,000 -139,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
What are priorities for private sector to develop tourism in Iran?
Tourism 10:19
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 30
Business 09:49
Iran, Russia to hold military exercises in Persian Gulf
Iran 09:48
Removing 4 zeros from Iranian currency is not a priority
Finance 09:26
Iran, Russia to carry out joint military drill in Indian Ocean region: Khanzadi
Politics 29 July 22:19
Iran's vice president urges China, friendly countries to buy oil
Other News 29 July 17:47
Latest
Turkmenistan, UAE stress importance of high-level negotiations
Turkmenistan 10:23
Lufthansa second-quarter earnings fall on rising fuel costs and price wars
Other News 10:22
What are priorities for private sector to develop tourism in Iran?
Tourism 10:19
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Business 10:10
President of Uzbekistan to visit Belarus to develop scientific, technical cooperation
Economy 09:59
CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender for retrofitting execution
Tenders 09:49
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 30
Business 09:49
French second-quarter growth slows unexpectedly to 0.2%
Europe 09:48
Iran, Russia to hold military exercises in Persian Gulf
Iran 09:48