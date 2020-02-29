Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) holds auction on mortgage bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 29

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on payment of interests on mortgage bonds AZ2020008689, AZ2021008688, AZ2022008687 and AZ2023008686 of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

According to the bond issue prospectus, the payment of a certain part of the balance at the face value of bonds, equal to the main debt payments on assets included in the mortgage coverage and issued by the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, has been also envisaged on the day of interest payment.

According to the stock exchange, the issuer made another payment of interest on bonds AZ2020008689, AZ2021008688, AZ2022008687 and AZ2023008686 on February 25, 2020.

So, the value of these bonds at face value amounted to 793,49 manat ($466.7), and in the next period of interest payments, a rate of three percent will be calculated based on this amount.

The base price of bonds is 793.49 manat.

(1 USD= 1.7 AZN on Feb. 29)

