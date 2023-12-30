Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 30 December 2023 09:49 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 30

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 30, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 16 currencies increased in price and 21 decreased in price compared to December 28.

The CBI states that one dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,450 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 30

Rial on December 28

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,503

53,741

1 Swiss franc

CHF

49,951

49,893

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,179

4,169

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,148

4,231

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,232

6,260

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,711

136,780

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,940

14,869

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,801

29,565

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,377

5,378

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,094

109,096

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,808

31,812

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,616

26,635

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,299

2,287

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,421

1,429

1 Russian ruble

RUB

468

459

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,210

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,668

28,742

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,827

31,817

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,270

38,279

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,297

1,298

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,530

31,508

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,807

8,788

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,929

5,885

100 Thai baths

THB

122,199

122,455

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,144

9,068

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,365

32,482

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,450

46,669

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,224

9,225

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,614

15,591

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,727

2,729

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

595

600

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,728

12,727

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,817

75,509

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,838

3,848

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 474,806 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,321 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 431,652 rials, and the price of $1 is 390,301 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000–503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 553,000–556,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

