Bakcell supports promotion of “Sustainable Development Goals”

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan became the official supporter of the weekly “Global Goals” programme, produced by the “ASAN Radio” and the United Nations Office in Azerbaijan.

The main purpose of this radio-programme is to increase the awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals, provide information about the implemented projects to achieve the 2030 Agenda, as well as on duties and responsibilities of the various institutions and citizens with regard to ensuring the sustainability.

World leaders adopted the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in September 2015 mobilizing efforts to end all forms of poverty, fight inequalities and tackle climate change, while ensuring that no one is left behind.

Within the frames of this cooperation, “ASAN Radio” (100 FM) will broadcast four programmes with support of Bakcell during the month of April.

The next radio programme dedicated to the Sustainable Development Goals will be aired on “ASAN Radio” at 18:20, 02 April 2018. In the course of this broadcast, Arzu Jafarli, Communications and External Relations Analyst for UNDP in Azerbaijan, Mushfiq Alasgarli, deputy chairman of the Press Council and journalist Ulkar Gurbanzade, training coordinator of Internews Azerbaijan Public Union, will discuss the role of media in promoting the sustainable development goals.

The show’s reruns will be aired on 4th and 6th of April at 11:05 and 14:05 respectively.

It should also be noted that UNDP for the first time in Azerbaijan had conducted a training course on Journalism and Sustainable Development Goals. The purpose of the event was to develop journalistic storytelling skills and capacities among local writers, bloggers, videographers and people engaged in other creative occupations to boost the media exposure and coverage of the SDGs.

Being one of the largest investors of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan, Bakcell contributes largely to the sustainable development of various spheres by means of own Corporate Social Responsibility program, socially important and innovative projects. In line with this activity Bakcell has supported the “Global Goals” programme, dedicated to promotion of the Sustainable Development Goals.

