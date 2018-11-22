India's VisionCraft may implement "smart city" in Uzbekistan

VisionCraft, an Indian IT company, may take part in a number of projects in Uzbekistan, the Uzbek media reported.

A meeting with VisionCraft’s Managing Partner Amolak Singh was held at the e-Government Development Center.

The company is working in such spheres as medicine, construction, real estate, textiles, energy, etc.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the IT achievements of the Indian company.

First Deputy Director of the e-Government Development Center Daniyar Atajanov spoke about the ongoing work to develop the e-government system in the country.

The representatives of the Indian company were greatly interested in the announced plans to introduce modern innovative technologies in public administration in Uzbekistan.

During the talks, the sides also touched upon the implementation of joint projects in development of "smart city" technology.

