Kazakhstan’s SCAT airline company to transport Bek Air's passengers for free

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s SCAT airline company will help in transporting passengers of Bek Air company, the plane of which crashed near Almaty international Airport on Dec.27, 2019, Trend reports with reference to SCAT.

For the New Year holidays, the airline increased its carrying capacities on the main directions by 30 percent.

“Due to the tragic events of Dec. 27, 2019 and the accident with Bek Air company’s plane, the SCAT airline company will transport Bek Air passengers free of charge on the acceptance certificate, if there are seats available over the period from Dec. 28 through Dec. 31,” the report said.

The company added that in order to use the service, the passenger must reach out to the Bek Air company’s representative.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

