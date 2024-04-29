National Bank of Tajikistan lowers refinancing rate

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 29. The National Bank of Tajikistan has lowered its refinancing rate, Trend reports.

According to the bank, the rate has been reduced by 0.25 percentage points, from 9.50 percent to 9.25 percent. The new rate will come into effect on May 1 of this year.

Meanwhile, inflation in the country reached 0.8 percent in March, with the annual inflation standing at 3.6 percent. The medium-term target inflation rate is 6 percent (±2).

Earlier in February this year, the bank decided to cut the refinancing rate by 0.5 percent, from 10 percent to 9.5 percent. In 2023, the bank lowered the refinancing rate twice: from 13 percent to 11 percent, and then from 11 percent to 10 percent in May. However, subsequent meetings of the monetary policy committee saw decisions to keep the rate unchanged.