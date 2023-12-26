Azerbaijan Railways talks steps related to green climate agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. ESG (environmental, social, and governance) principles are analyzed and the most effective solutions are chosen for each new project, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).

According to the information, 10 trains of Stadler company ordered by Azerbaijan Railways operate on electricity and their work will not cause damage to the environment. The company has already delivered 4 such trains to Baku.

Also, during the reconstruction of Yeni Balajary locomotive depot, 307 solar panels were installed on the roof of buildings, and 350 solar panels were installed in Yeni Ganja locomotive depot.

"In coordination with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, at the 85th kilometer of Horadiz-Agband line, in the area of Minjivan station, the location of trees was taken into account so as not to harm the forest area. In general, tree planting along the railroad track is envisaged in every ADY project. For example, pine trees and other types of trees have already been planted within the project of Barda-Aghdam line," Azerbaijan Railways emphasized.

Azerbaijan Railways has also reduced the use of paper for documentation and tickets, innovative technological solutions have been applied, and the sale of paper tickets on the Absheron ring route has been stopped since 2023, and tickets are sold online.