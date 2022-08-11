Kyrgyzstan increases exports of agricultural products in 1H2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Kyrgyzstan slightly increased its exports of agricultural products in the first half of 2022, Trend reports citing the press service of Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the statistics, the volume of Kyrgyzstan's exports of agricultural products from January through June 2022 totaled 279,323 tons, which is an increase of 1.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021 (276,225 tons).

"Vegetables accounted for the largest share in the total volume of agricultural exports in the reporting period. The majority of the vegetables were exported from Kyrgyzstan's Chui, Issyk-Kul, Osh, Batken, and Talas regions to the EAEU countries," the ministry noted.

However, exports of vegetables in the first half of 2022 decreased by 43.3 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year (139,999 tons) - up to 79,370 tons.

The most popular exported products of Kyrgyzstan in the reporting period were: carrots, cabbage, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.