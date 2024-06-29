Tajikistan approves state greening program until 2040

Photo: The press service of the President of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 29. Tajikistan has approved a state greening program until 2040, Trend reports.

According to the Tajik president's press service, the announcement was made during a government meeting.

It was emphasized that the program aims to implement tree and shrub planting initiatives across cities and regions of Tajikistan. These efforts are directed towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions, restoring atmospheric air quality, maintaining ecological balance, adapting to climate change processes, and more.

President Emomali Rahmon has instructed relevant ministries, departments, and executive authorities at regional, city, and district levels to take concrete measures for its effective implementation. Specifically noted was the need to increase the number of nurseries and improve their efficiency.

Additionally, directives were issued regarding organized grain harvest collection, accelerated reseeding on irrigated lands, timely harvesting of fruits and vegetables without losses, and their export preparation for the upcoming autumn and winter seasons.

Instructions were also given for the construction and renovation of educational institutions, ensuring comprehensive readiness for the new academic year.