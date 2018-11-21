The delegation of Turkmenistan arrives in Afghanistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.21

Trend:

On November 21, 2018, in accordance with the Presidential Resolution, Turkmen delegation headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan has arrived on a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan with the aim to attend the event related to starting the construction of the mosque for 500 persons in Akina township, Andhoy region, Faryab province of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

At the same time, on the day of the beginning of the construction of the Akina mosque, a ceremony was held to start the construction of an additional railway line with the length of 10 km in order to develop the Akina railway station sector. The heads of railways agencies of the two countries have attended this event. As is known, in November 2016, with the participation of the Presidents of both states, the first line of the Kerki – Ymamnazar – Akina railroad was commissioned.

Turkmenistan permanently provides humanitarian assistance to neighboring Afghan state. The construction of the mosque will be carried out on the basis of the corresponding Program of the cultural and humanitarian direction for 2018-2020 between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan. The construction of the mosque will be carried out by Turkmen side and will be another evidence of friendly relations.

The ceremony of laying foundation of the mosque has been attended by Mr. Nakibullah Gayik – the governor of Faryab province, senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Turkmen and Afghan representatives of religious affairs, elders and other government officials.

The construction works will start in November, 2018 and the mosque will be ready by December, 2020.

