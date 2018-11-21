The delegation of Turkmenistan arrives in Afghanistan

21 November 2018 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.21

Trend:

On November 21, 2018, in accordance with the Presidential Resolution, Turkmen delegation headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan has arrived on a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan with the aim to attend the event related to starting the construction of the mosque for 500 persons in Akina township, Andhoy region, Faryab province of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

At the same time, on the day of the beginning of the construction of the Akina mosque, a ceremony was held to start the construction of an additional railway line with the length of 10 km in order to develop the Akina railway station sector. The heads of railways agencies of the two countries have attended this event. As is known, in November 2016, with the participation of the Presidents of both states, the first line of the Kerki – Ymamnazar – Akina railroad was commissioned.

Turkmenistan permanently provides humanitarian assistance to neighboring Afghan state. The construction of the mosque will be carried out on the basis of the corresponding Program of the cultural and humanitarian direction for 2018-2020 between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan. The construction of the mosque will be carried out by Turkmen side and will be another evidence of friendly relations.

The ceremony of laying foundation of the mosque has been attended by Mr. Nakibullah Gayik – the governor of Faryab province, senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Turkmen and Afghan representatives of religious affairs, elders and other government officials.

The construction works will start in November, 2018 and the mosque will be ready by December, 2020.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
OSCE delegation on national minorities to visit Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 17:28
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for official visit (PHOTO)
Politics 16:27
CNPC talks its investments in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 16:13
Petronas Сarigali opens tender engineering services in Turkmenistan
Tenders 15:42
Number of Turkmen companies registered in Turkey slightly increases
Economy news 15:18
Yildirim: Gulen movement a real threat to Turkic-speaking countries
Turkey 15:17
Latest
Iran talks on ensuring food security under US sanctions
Economy news 18:24
Change in board of directors of Azerbaijan's Ansar Leasing
Finance 18:19
New military treaty to boost regional stability efforts of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey: expert
Politics 18:11
EY Azerbaijan participates in 3rd Banking Forum (PHOTO)
Business 18:10
Iran produces its first turbine with no fuel sensitivity
Oil&Gas 18:00
Number of returned bank cheques down in Iran
Economy news 17:36
Uzbekistan reveals weighted average export prices for fruits, vegetables (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:34
OSCE delegation on national minorities to visit Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 17:28
Azerbaijan plans to export domestically made cars abroad (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:23