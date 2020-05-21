Iran softens restrictions on domestic travels

TEHRAN, Iran, May.21

Iran has softened restrictions on domestic travels, said deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft Organization of Iran.

Vali Teymouri has discussed the situation in tourism sector during the coronavirus spread in an interview with Trend.

"There are no problems in terms of domestic tourism; the minister of tourism noted the possibility to reopen the tourist sights that were closed. The travel services have been informed and all related organizations have prepared to manage domestic travels," the deputy minister added.

"The comments of health minister over travels after Eid al Fitr on May 23 were mainly about precautions to prevent more the coronavirus spread. There is no limit for traveling, but people should follow social distancing and the health protocols, be it at home or during travels," said Teymouri.

"After staying at home for two months, people can start traveling. The holy shrine in Mashhad has reopened; this will certainly attract an inflow of visitors, so preparation is required. Furthermore, as the tourism ministry has reduced the limitations, people can choose hotels that have implemented the health protocols instead of going to unauthorized places," he added. "President has announced that all restaurants will open by the end of Ramadan including those at hotels."

"The regulations of the National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus will also apply to foreign travels, so far no changes have occurred in this area," he said. "In terms of foreign travels, we are not the only side to decide over the issue, as other countries are involved and there should be an agreement".

"There has not been any decision over foreign tours, while necessary and business trips are allowed based on regulation of foreign ministry," he said adding that some tour operators from neighbor and East Asian countries have requested to sell traveling packages in Iran.