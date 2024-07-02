Iranian currency to world currency rates for July 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on July 2, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, one currency price increased and 44 currency prices decreased compared to July 1.

As for CBI, $1 equals 392,426 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 420,960 rials, while on July 1, one euro was 422,140 rials.

Currency Rial on July 2 Rial on July 1 1 US dollar USD 392,426 394,319 1 British pound GBP 496,296 498,658 1 Swiss franc CHF 434,169 437,916 1 Swedish króna SEK 36,919 37,224 1 Norwegian krone NOK 36,784 37,038 1 Danish krone DKK 56,442 56,655 1 Indian rupee INR 4,702 4,731 1 UAE dirham AED 106.855 107,371 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,279,843 1,281,500 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 140,997 141,717 100 Japanese yens JPY 242,916 245,078 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 50,235 50,501 1 Omani rial OMR 1,019,250 1,023,932 1 Canadian dollar CAD 285,504 288,231 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 238,201 239,984 1 South African rand ZAR 21,432 21,684 1 Turkish lira TRY 12,011 11,955 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,647 4,598 1 Qatari riyal QAR 107,809 108,329 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 29,961 30,092 1 Syrian pound SYP 30 30 1 Australian dollar AUD 261,059 262,861 1 Saudi riyal SAR 104,647 105,152 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,043,686 1,048,721 1 Singapore dollar SGD 288,988 290,819 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 333,956 335,290 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 12,852 12,885 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 187 188 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 293,748 295,526 1 Libyan dinar LYD 80,573 80,909 1 Chinese yuan CNY 53,991 54,259 100 Thai baths THB 1,067,138 1,070,197 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 83,250 83,592 1,000 South Korean won KRW 283,562 285,485 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 553,492 556,162 1 euro EUR 420,960 422,140 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 82,790 83,314 1 Georgian lari GEL 140,303 140,322 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 23,965 24,023 1 Afghan afghani AFN 5,523 5,549 1 Belarus ruble BYN 120,006 120,511 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 230,696 231,952 100 Philippine pesos PHP 668,743 674,247 1 Tajik somoni TJS 36,833 36,941 1 Turkmen manat TMT 112,010 112,661 Venesuela bolivarı VES 10,781 10,832

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 495,238 rials and the price of $1 is 461,670 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 462,407 rials, and the price of $1 was 431,064 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 616,000–619,000 rials, while one euro is about 659,000–663,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel