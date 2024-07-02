Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency to world currency rates for July 2

Business Materials 2 July 2024 09:41 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on July 2, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, one currency price increased and 44 currency prices decreased compared to July 1.

As for CBI, $1 equals 392,426 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 420,960 rials, while on July 1, one euro was 422,140 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 2

Rial on July 1

1 US dollar

USD

392,426

394,319

1 British pound

GBP

496,296

498,658

1 Swiss franc

CHF

434,169

437,916

1 Swedish króna

SEK

36,919

37,224

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

36,784

37,038

1 Danish krone

DKK

56,442

56,655

1 Indian rupee

INR

4,702

4,731

1 UAE dirham

AED

106.855

107,371

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,279,843

1,281,500

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

140,997

141,717

100 Japanese yens

JPY

242,916

245,078

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

50,235

50,501

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,019,250

1,023,932

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

285,504

288,231

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

238,201

239,984

1 South African rand

ZAR

21,432

21,684

1 Turkish lira

TRY

12,011

11,955

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,647

4,598

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

107,809

108,329

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

29,961

30,092

1 Syrian pound

SYP

30

30

1 Australian dollar

AUD

261,059

262,861

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

104,647

105,152

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,043,686

1,048,721

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

288,988

290,819

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

333,956

335,290

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

12,852

12,885

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

187

188

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

293,748

295,526

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

80,573

80,909

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

53,991

54,259

100 Thai baths

THB

1,067,138

1,070,197

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

83,250

83,592

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

283,562

285,485

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

553,492

556,162

1 euro

EUR

420,960

422,140

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

82,790

83,314

1 Georgian lari

GEL

140,303

140,322

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

23,965

24,023

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

5,523

5,549

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

120,006

120,511

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

230,696

231,952

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

668,743

674,247

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

36,833

36,941

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

112,010

112,661

Venesuela bolivarı

VES

10,781

10,832

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 495,238 rials and the price of $1 is 461,670 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 462,407 rials, and the price of $1 was 431,064 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 616,000–619,000 rials, while one euro is about 659,000–663,000 rials.

