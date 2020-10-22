Armenia discloses number of servicemen killed by Azerbaijani army

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

Armenia has issued an update on its soldiers killed on the battlefield, Trend reports.

In accordance with the official data of the Armenian side, over the past 24 hours the Azerbaijani army killed 26 more Armenian soldiers.

Thus, Armenia officially declared that 900 servicemen have been killed since Sept. 27, when Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive to another provocation of Armenia, that has been holding Azerbaijan's lands under occupation.