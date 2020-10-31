CEC: 56.11% voter turnout by 20:00

1 970 540 voters cast their ballots in the Georgian parliamentary elections, the voter turnout as of 20:00 totals 56.11%, – Spokesperson of Central Election Commission, Ana Mikeladze made this statement after the completion of the polling process, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Mikeladze noted that the highest voter turnout was identified in Racha-Lechkhumi and Svaneti, while the lowest voter turnout was recorded in Kvemo Kartli region.

The turnout has been distributed by regions as follows:

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti – 63.8 percent, Kvemo Kartli – 51 percent, Tbilisi – 54 percent, Adjara – 59.1 percent, Guria – 61.1 percent, Imereti – 56.8 percent, Kakheti – 59.3 percent, Mtskheta-Mtianeti – 60.6 percent, Samegrelo – Zemo Svaneti – 54.7 percent, Samtskhe-Javakheti – 60.8 percent, Shida Kartli – 58 percent.

As for information about complaints, a total of 289 complaints are submitted to the District Election Commissions (DECs), which mainly refer to procedural deficiencies.

The polling process completed and the electoral precincts have been closed at 20:00. The vote-counting procedures are underway.