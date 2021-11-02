Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 5,553 new COVID-19 cases, 4,223 recoveries, and 47 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 48,901 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 36,630 tests were rapid, while the remaining 12,271 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 726,941, among them 669,822 people have recovered and 10,136 have died.

There are 33 people quarantined, 6,493 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,103 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 2, more than 1.9 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,369 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

