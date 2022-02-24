Georgia’s PM names timeframe for import of Turkish medicine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Georgia may start importing medicines from Turkey very soon, Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“According to our information, the first batch of Turkish medicines will be imported in Georgia in approximately two or three weeks,” the PM said.

Georgian Government has already signed a relevant decree related to the country's initiative, allowing Turkey to significantly expand its presence on the country's pharmaceutical market, Garibashvili said.

As Georgia's PM Irakli Garibashvili said, this initiative will help reduce the prices of medicine on the market as well as allow for the inflow of high-quality drugs into the country.

Meanwhile, last week Georgian pharmacy chains expressed concerns regarding the launch of the medicine imports from Turkey due to uncertainty in terms of the regulation process.

“We cannot say when it will be possible to start importing medicines from Turkey. We are actively working in this direction. In addition, there are no particular changes at the legislative level yet, and we do not yet know what the new regulations announced by the government will be,” the representative of one the pharmacies said.

