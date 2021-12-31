Panel formed to prepare energy transition roadmap for India

The government is planning to draw up an energy transition roadmap for the oil NSE -1.34 % and gas sector that could prove to be a key step on India's path to net-zero emissions by 2070. The oil ministry has set up the Energy Transition Advisory Committee headed by former petroleum secretary Tarun Kapoor, who demitted office in November, to draft the strategy, Trend reports citing The Economic Times.

The panel will include representatives of all public-sector oil and gas companies and will reach out to other stakeholders in the sector. The committee has until the middle of 2022 to recommend a roadmap for the sector's transition.

'Oil Cos Already Preparing Plans'

"Oil companies are already preparing their respective plans to increase clean energy portfolio and set net-zero targets, and these efforts will get captured by the committee's broader energy transition plan for the sector," said Kapoor.

As part of its efforts, the committee will review and take into consideration existing initiatives while developing an action plan.

Before his appointment as petroleum secretary, Kapoor spent several years framing policies for the power and the renewable energy sectors and has been instrumental in pushing state-run oil companies to work toward a transition plan.