Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Sat night

29 March 2018 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

The maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise NIS 0.17 to NIS 6.35 on April 1, Globes reports.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise by NIS 0.17 to NIS 6.35 (a rise of 2.75%) on Saturday at midnight, April 1, the Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.20.

At the beginning of March gasoline prices fell NIS 0.12 per liter, after rising NIS 0.11 in February. The price of fuel in Israel is set according to the price in the last four days of the month at Lavera in France. The price rise is due to the rise of oil prices on world markets.

In Eilat, where there is no VAT, the maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise NIS 0.15 to NIS 5.43 on Saturday at midnight. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.17.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Jordan approves Israel’s new ambassador to the kingdom
Israel 12:16
Georgian $93m aircraft-parts factory to open in May 2018
Georgia 10:46
Samsung invests $4.6m in Israeli AI startup Audioburst
Israel 09:27
Israel delays deportation of African migrants until after Passover
Israel 28 March 17:34
Israel deploys 100 sharpshooters on Gaza border for Palestinian protests
Israel 28 March 16:11
Croatia set to buy aging Israeli fighter jets in $500 million deal
Israel 28 March 15:50
El Al sues Israel after Air India flies through Saudi airspace
Israel 28 March 14:10
Skyscanner launches Israel "best time to book" tool
Israel 28 March 11:55
German plane collides with El Al jet on Tel Aviv tarmac; no injuries
Israel 28 March 09:42
Istanbul municipality opens tender for purchase of gasoline
Tenders 27 March 18:18
Senior minister indicates Israel unlikely to expel Russian diplomats
Russia 27 March 17:53
Georgia and Israel to establish joint IT ventures
Georgia 27 March 17:39
US eases visa requirements for Israelis
US 27 March 15:50
Israeli banks put brakes on consumer credit
Israel 27 March 13:52
Georgia-Israel trade turnover to reach $1 billion in next 5 years
Israel 27 March 09:19
Israel to receive record $705 mln for missile defense from US in 2018 – minister
Israel 26 March 22:18
U.S. pledges record $705 million in missile defense aid to Israel
Israel 26 March 13:07
Israel seeks exemption from US steel tariffs
US 26 March 09:44