South Korea reached deals to buy additional COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people
South Korea’s Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Tuesday that the government reached deals to buy additional coronavirus vaccines for 23 million people, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The deals include Novavax vaccines for 20 million people and Pfizer products for 3 million, Yonhap said, quoting Chung as saying at a meeting.
