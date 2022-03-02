Turkey scraps mask requirement as COVID-19 pandemic eases

Turkey 2 March 2022 22:31 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey scraps mask requirement as COVID-19 pandemic eases

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca revealed late Wednesday that Turkey is scrapping the outdoor mask requirement as the COVID-19 pandemic eases thanks to the country's vaccination efforts, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Outlining the new measures at a press conference, Koca said that masks will no longer be mandatory indoors "if ventilation is adequate" but added that they are still crucial in certain environments, such as around immunocompromised people or those with diseases that can make a COVID-19 infection lethal.

Venues will no longer require people to scan their HES QR code on entry, Koca said, referring to the Hayat Eve Sığar (Life Fits Into Home) app developed by the Health Ministry that creates a QR code based on personal health records. "COVID-19 tests will not be required for those without symptoms," he added.

Koca also said that only 8% of people who tested positive for COVID-19 and died last month had no other diseases, adding that the "remaining 92% were diagnosed with other illnesses earlier."

The Health Ministry on Monday released figures related to the weekly incidence of COVID-19 in Turkey's 81 provinces for the week between Feb. 12 and Feb. 18. The figures show a relative decline in cases per 100,000 people. Istanbul, the most populous city, reported just 617 cases per 100,000 while this number was around 1,216 for the capital Ankara and about 776 for the third-largest city Izmir.

Istanbul had 717 cases in the first week of February while Ankara and Izmir had 1,323 and 1,017 cases, respectively.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan to present new draft resolution on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries - minister (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan to present new draft resolution on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries - minister (UPDATE)
Low accuracy of minefield maps of Azerbaijan's liberated lands slow down mine-clearance - minister (UPDATE)
Low accuracy of minefield maps of Azerbaijan's liberated lands slow down mine-clearance - minister (UPDATE)
Reconstruction of liberated territories remains one of Azerbaijan's priorities - FM (UPDATE)
Reconstruction of liberated territories remains one of Azerbaijan's priorities - FM (UPDATE)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
U.S. imposing additional sanctions on Russia, Belarus US 23:26
Ukraine's delegation to arrive for peace talks on March 3 Russia 22:56
Ukraine bans payment cards of Russian and Belarusian banks World 22:51
AZAL appeals to those meeting passengers of evacuation flight Society 22:47
Georgia to fast-track application for EU candidate status Georgia 22:33
Turkey scraps mask requirement as COVID-19 pandemic eases Turkey 22:31
Head of Kyrgyzindustria JSC meets with representatives of Turkish business circles Kyrgyzstan 22:27
It is time Russia, Ukraine accept invitation of President Ilham Aliyev to come to Baku for peace process - former head of ISESCO (VIDEO) Politics 21:41
IAEA hopes for progress in Iran remaining safeguards issues Iran 21:29
Shusha enters era of renaissance, reconstruction after 30 years of Armenian occupation - Assistant of Azerbaijani President (VIDEO) Politics 20:53
Russia's delegation on way to meeting place for negotiations with Ukraine Europe 20:06
Ukraine demands analysis of Russia's membership in UN Security Council World 19:53
Iran to establish new banks to support entrepreneurs Finance 19:21
Iran’s non-oil exports soar Business 19:16
Visit of high-level Azerbaijani officials to liberated lands ends (PHOTO) Politics 19:06
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:57
Georgia tightens monthly credit service limit Georgia 18:44
Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 18:44
Uzbek UzAIFSA agency opens tender for purchase of automatic analyzer Tenders 18:38
Georgia talks on prospects of wheat imports from Russia, EU Georgia 18:36
Uzbek Republican Stock Exchange unveils overall trading data for March 2 Uzbekistan 18:32
Oil producers, exporters may be interested in maintaining relatively stable prices – SOCAR Oil&Gas 18:28
State Committee unveils number of Azerbaijani citizens leaving Kyiv and heading to border with Moldova (PHOTO) Society 18:20
Azerbaijan confirms 865 more COVID-19 cases, 2,044 recoveries Society 18:12
Azerbaijan supports OPEC decision to increase daily oil production Oil&Gas 18:08
Embassy of Azerbaijan addresses compatriots wishing to evacuate from Poland after crossing Ukrainian-Polish border Politics 18:07
Iran to participate in development of oil, gas fields in Tajikistan Oil&Gas 18:01
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 17:57
Azerbaijan talks protection of cultural monuments on its liberated lands Politics 17:56
Minister talks people suffered in mine explosions on Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 17:54
Iran eyes to increase gas extraction in coming years Business 17:54
Kazakhstan Railways reveals measures to reduce harmful emissions Transport 17:51
Turkish Company eyes investments in Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province - official Business 17:43
Azerbaijani National Depository Center's coupon payments increase Finance 17:42
Low accuracy of minefield maps of Azerbaijan's liberated lands slow down mine clearance Politics 17:41
Azerbaijan unveils number of its drivers evacuated from Ukraine Society 17:39
Georgia carries on with green hydrogen development, backed by KfW (Exclusive) Georgia 17:34
Reconstruction of liberated territories to be one of Azerbaijan's priorities - FM Politics 17:28
Azerbaijan expecting UNEP mission to its liberated territories - FM Politics 17:25
Latest amnesty act envisioned to apply to around 17,000 people - Azerbaijani FM Politics 17:21
New media law to expand scope of activities in media field in Azerbaijan - FM Politics 17:17
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Bank talks main areas of activity in 2022 Finance 17:15
Azerbaijan to submit new draft resolution related to Declaration on Right to Dev't - minister Politics 17:09
Azerbaijan encourages Russia and Ukraine for immediate dialogue - Minister Politics 17:01
SOFAZ unveils sales volume of foreign currency for February 2022 Economy 17:01
Baku hosts the 28th Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championship Society 16:59
Kazakhstan talks transit of local goods through Russia Kazakhstan 16:58
Azerbaijan sends diplomats to embassies in Moldova, Poland to assist evacuation of citizens Politics 16:57
MFA appeals to Azerbaijani citizens crossing Ukrainian-Polish border Politics 16:55
Kazakh Ministry addresses concerns of food prices rising Kazakhstan 16:42
MFA names total number of Azerbaijanis leaving Ukraine to date Politics 16:39
Azerbaijan's chemical production surges Economy 16:36
Azerbaijani MFA talks return of Azerbaijanis having document problems to homeland Politics 16:36
Train with evacuated Azerbaijanis departs Kyiv, heads to Moldova Politics 16:34
Iran’s exports from West Azerbaijan Province soar Business 16:33
Ukrainian presidential office confirms date of next round of talks with Russia Europe 16:32
Caspian Pipeline Consortium boosts crude oil loading Oil&Gas 16:32
CNPC branch in Turkmenistan announces tender for water displacement technology services Tenders 16:28
MFA talks fourth charter flight for evacuation of Azerbaijanis from Ukraine Politics 16:27
Uzbekistan shares data on interest expenses of banking sector for 1M2022 Uzbekistan 16:26
Kazakhstan increases transportation by pipelines Oil&Gas 15:57
EU bans 7 Russian banks from SWIFT system Finance 15:49
Over 1,300 Indians evacuated in 24 hours, no citizen left in Kyiv: Centre Other News 15:48
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations company opens tender to buy equipment Kazakhstan 15:47
Russia to possibly hold peace talks with Ukraine Russia 15:47
Central Bank of Azerbaijan puts up short-term notes for auction Finance 15:40
Azerbaijan records increase in food imports Economy 15:39
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and CIS countries up for year Economy 15:31
All Indians have left Ukraine capital Kyiv: Foreign Secretary Other News 15:04
Iran records increase in transit of goods via country’s railways Transport 15:00
AZAL to perform daily evacuation flights to evacuate Azerbaijanis from Ukraine Society 14:44
Georgia's inflation rate, consumer price index up Georgia 14:42
Iran's non-oil exports to Iraq booming Business 14:39
SOCAR Georgia Gas announces tender on technical equipment purchase Tenders 14:33
Uzbekistan shares data on regulatory capital of its banks for 1M2022 Uzbekistan 14:32
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations company opens tender to buy accumulator batteries Tenders 14:31
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 2 Society 14:24
Another group of Azerbaijani truck drivers evacuated from Ukraine Society 14:24
Azercell subscribers will continue to contact their beloved ones in Ukraine for free Other News 14:19
Indian Air Force joins evacuation efforts as its C-17 aircraft leaves for Romania Other News 14:18
Anti-war coalition joined by countries which Russia didn't expect to - President Zelenskyy Europe 14:15
TAP reveals timeframe for reaching full capacity Oil&Gas 14:07
Azerbaijan to remain UN's reliable partner - MFA Politics 14:07
Iran boosts exports through customs of Zanjan Province Business 13:54
EU to provide temporary protection for those fleeing war in Ukraine Europe 13:48
President Zelenskyy calls on Jews not to be silent about killings of Ukrainian civilians Europe 13:40
Numerous Azerbaijanis transported from Ukraine’s Odessa city to border with Moldova - state committee (PHOTO) Society 13:39
UN to continue cooperating with Azerbaijan at post-conflict phase - resident coordinator Economy 13:38
UN, Azerbaijan plan to hold high-level dialogue Politics 13:36
Russian money transfer service working in Azerbaijan as usual Economy 13:27
UN resident coordinator announces time frame of experts mission’s visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated lands Politics 13:25
EIB talks on tranches for Greece – North Macedonia gas interconnector Oil&Gas 13:23
DHL suspends inbound services to Russia, Belarus Business 13:04
Ukrainian Azerbaijanis Council changes phone number of its operational headquarters Society 12:58
Azerbaijani State Border Service unveils number of detainees for violating state border (PHOTO) Society 12:55
Activities in Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port down Transport 12:54
Azerbaijan concerned about humanitarian situation in Ukraine - deputy minister Politics 12:43
Turkmen Khazar Consortium announces tender for chemical reagents purchase Tenders 12:42
Europe needs additional infrastructure to boost LNG imports Oil&Gas 12:36
Iran increases exports via railways Business 12:34
All news