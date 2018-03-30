Four al Qaeda militants killed in U.S. strike in Yemen

The Pentagon said on Thursday that a U.S. military strike in Yemen killed four al Qaeda militants, the seventh such strike in the country this month, Reuters reports.

In a statement, the Pentagon said the strike against Yemen’s al Qaeda branch, known as Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), was carried out near al-Bayda.

“No civilians were present and therefore none were injured or killed as a result of the strike,” the statement said.

