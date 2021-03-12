Firefighters responding to fire at Tesla's Fremont factory
Firefighters were responding to a fire at Tesla Inc’s factory in Fremont, California, a fire department official said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Local media outlet KTVU Fox 2 tweeted a video of smoke coming out of the factory.
It was not immediately clear whether production was affected.
“The fire appeared to be located within machinery and is in an area that is under construction,” local broadcaster KRON 4 said, adding that Tesla personnel were using sand to help extinguish the fire.
There were no reports of injuries and all personnel were accounted for, KRON 4 reported.
