U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to new 19-month low

US 4 November 2021 17:37 (UTC+04:00)
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to new 19-month low

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a fresh 19-month low last week, suggesting the economy was regaining momentum amid a significant improvement in public health, though supply constraints remain, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 269,000 for the week ended Oct. 30, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That was the lowest level since the middle of March in 2020, when mandatory business closures were being enforced to slow the first wave of COVID-19 infections. Claims have now declined for five straight weeks.

The summer wave of infections driven by the Delta variant has subsided, encouraging more Americans to travel, dine out and frequent sporting venues among activities that were curtailed by the resurgence in cases.

The Delta variant and shortages of goods contributed to restricting economic growth to its slowest pace in more than a year last quarter. Claims, which have declined from a record high of 6.149 million in early April 2020, are now within a range that is generally viewed as consistent with a healthy labor market.

This augurs well for October's employment report due on Friday. According to a Reuters poll of economists, nonfarm payrolls likely rose by 450,000 jobs last month. The economy created 194,000 jobs in September, the fewest in nine months.

Expectations for an acceleration in job gains were bolstered by the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showing strong growth in private payrolls in October. The Conference Board's labor market differential - derived from data on consumers' views on whether jobs are plentiful or hard to get - hit a 21-year high.

But relentless worker shortages remain an obstacle. Caregiving needs during the pandemic, fears of contracting the coronavirus, early retirements and careers changes as well as an aging population have left businesses with 10.4 million unfilled jobs as of the end of August.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told reporters on Wednesday that "these impediments to labor supply should diminish with further progress on containing the virus, supporting gains in employment and economic activity."

The Fed announced it would start trimming its monthly bond purchases this month.

There are concerns that the White House's vaccine mandate, which applies to federal government contractors and businesses with 100 or more employees, could add to the worker shortages.

A report from on Thursday from global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers increased 27.5% in October to 22,822, the highest since May. It said 22% of the layoffs were people who refused to be vaccinated as per company requirements.

"We know companies are holding tight to their workers and are in fact looking for workers," said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray & Christmas "However, we also know that for many employers, a federal vaccine mandate is forthcoming, and for many government employees and contractors, as well as for health care providers, mandates already exist. This complicates hiring and retention efforts."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Euro zone business growth slipped to six-month low in Oct as price pressures soared
Euro zone business growth slipped to six-month low in Oct as price pressures soared
Credit Suisse Q3 net profit falls 21%, sees Q4 loss
Credit Suisse Q3 net profit falls 21%, sees Q4 loss
Lithuania can become cargo transit gateway for Turkmenistan’s business to Europe – ministry (Exclusive)
Lithuania can become cargo transit gateway for Turkmenistan’s business to Europe – ministry (Exclusive)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to issue new banknotes Economy 18:25
Turkey shares cargo traffic data for Tekirdag port in 9M2021 Turkey 18:25
Kazakhstan to see further decline in net export of energy resources in 2021 - IHS Markit Oil&Gas 18:25
Global Baku Forum especially important amid COVID-19 pandemic – Romanian ex-PM (Exclusive) Politics 18:04
Climate change situation to worsen if necessary steps not taken - former Israeli PM Politics 18:03
Emirates to launch daily Tel Aviv - Dubai flights Arab World 17:56
Uzbekistan, Turkey strike deal to co-op on thermal power production Uzbekistan 17:51
China, Russia will continue to work on settlement of Iranian nuclear problem - ministry Other News 17:39
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to new 19-month low US 17:37
Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan establish joint investment fund Uzbekistan 17:36
Euro zone business growth slipped to six-month low in Oct as price pressures soared Europe 17:35
Azerbaijan increases imports of Turkish chemical products Turkey 17:34
Turkmennebit announces open tender for repair of gas turbine engines Tenders 17:34
UAE targets 25% of global hydrogen fuel market by 2030 Arab World 17:27
It is important to find ways to build long-term peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Politics 17:23
We must try to prevent shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in any given part of the world - Former UK PM Politics 17:18
US can play a role in achieving peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia - former ambassador (Exclusive) Politics 17:18
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli associated gas deliveries to SOCAR soar Oil&Gas 17:15
Armenia tried to appropriate Albanian churches - head of Albanian-Udi community Society 17:10
bp reveals number of completed wells at ACG Oil&Gas 17:05
Nar launches “Long live Azerbaijan” communications dedicated to Victory day! (PHOTO) Society 17:01
Turkmenistan develops method of producing lightweight sulfur concrete Turkmenistan 17:01
Azerbaijan to issue commemorative bills in connection with Victory Day (PHOTOS) Economy 16:46
Uzbekistan to host financial and banking forum of CIS countries Uzbekistan 16:46
EU intends to allocate targeted grants to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:41
Second panel within VIII Global Baku Forum under motto "The world after COVID-19” starts (PHOTO) Politics 16:37
GDP growth in Azerbaijan stronger than expected - EBRD Oil&Gas 16:36
Azerbaijan highly appreciates recent positive messages from Iran – FM Politics 16:28
President Ilham Aliyev receives former Israeli foreign minister Politics 16:27
Turkey’s 10M2021 export of leather goods to Azerbaijan increases Turkey 16:22
President Ilham Aliyev receives former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko Politics 16:19
Turkmenistan launches production of spare parts for agricultural machinery Business 16:05
Uzbekneftegaz obtains industrial gas inflow from well at field in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:02
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 15:47
Pope appeals to participants of VIII Global Baku Forum Politics 15:44
Global Baku Forum important for discussing topical issues in post-COVID period - UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador (Exclusive) Politics 15:41
Azerbaijan confirms 2,706 more COVID-19 cases, 1,937 recoveries Society 15:40
Turkey and Azerbaijan thinking about new projects in region - Binali Yildirim Politics 15:39
Turkey reveals exports of ready-made garments to Azerbaijan 10M2021 Turkey 15:39
Turkey discloses number of docking ships at Aliaga port for 9M2021 Turkey 15:39
Prestige of VIII Global Baku Forum associated with President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership qualities - US analyst Politics 15:26
Int’l community must make more efforts to achieve peace, stability - President of Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs Politics 15:24
Number of passenger planes received by Iran's Bandar Abbas International Airport increases Transport 15:24
Turkey shares cargo traffic stats for Mersin port in 9M2021 Turkey 15:24
Turkey reveals number of ships docking at Kocaeli port in 9M2021 Turkey 15:24
Value of Turkish electrical goods export to Azerbaijan up in October 2021 Turkey 15:24
Certain reforms need to be conducted at UN - former secretary-general of Arab League Politics 15:23
Cambodian PM congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day Politics 15:21
Global Baku Forum can help find ways forward in uneven COVID-19 vaccination issue - Former US Ambassador (Exclusive) Politics 15:20
Witnessing Azerbaijan’s dev't, no doubt President Ilham Aliyev’s plans on reconstruction of liberated lands to be realized - Petre Roman Politics 15:09
Iran, Kenya to expand economic ties Business 14:58
Iran's government to invest in IRENEX Oil&Gas 14:53
Iran sees record number of registered for National Housing Movement Construction 14:48
Russia, Iran denies claims over restrictions that limit gas extraction from Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 14:44
Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia to normalize after border delimitation - FM Politics 14:43
Activities in Iran’s Anzali port down Transport 14:38
Uzbek Kapitalbank announces tender for repair works on its branch Tenders 14:31
Georgia, Germany to discuss economic co-op Georgia 14:29
Iran looking for solution to prevent rising unemployment Business 14:09
Iran releases imported home appliances from customs warehouses Business 14:06
Azerbaijan shows footage from Tekdam village of Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Politics 14:05
Mechanism for implementation of UN resolutions must be strengthened - co-chairperson of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center Politics 14:04
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 14:01
Failure to have resolutions complied with, undermines UN's credibility - Azerbaijan's FM Politics 14:00
Iranian private companies to build electricity line for Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 14:00
It is necessary to ensure fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide – Azerbaijani FM Politics 13:59
New co-chair of OSCE MG from France appointed Politics 13:54
Iran repairs several power plants Oil&Gas 13:53
bp’s output at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli down y-o-y Oil&Gas 13:44
COVID-19 vaccine distribution must be equal and fair - President of 75th UN General Assembly Politics 13:36
OIC ex-Sec-Gen hopes for former refugees to return to liberated Azerbaijani lands soon Politics 13:36
Electricity generation at Kazakhstan's wind farms to exceed hydropower volume - IHS Markit Kazakhstan 13:35
Fact that liberated territories were razed to ground is manifestation of barbarism - President Aliyev Politics 13:27
Reps of Albanian-Udi Christian religious community visit village in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO) Society 13:24
All countries must unite in fight against COVID-19 - aide to Azerbaijani president Society 13:19
Azerbaijan discloses number of restored buildings damaged by Armenians in Aghjabadi Society 13:13
Iran discloses money needed for laying of highways in Ardabil Province Construction 13:12
Kazakhstan's coal mining company opens tender for purchase of power plant Tenders 13:12
Azerbaijan ready to start peace talks, sign peace treaty with Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:07
First panel within VIII Global Baku Forum under motto "The world after COVID-19” starts (PHOTO) Politics 13:01
Fitch predicts changes in revenue of Uzbek Enter Engineering company Uzbekistan 13:01
“FUTURE IS NOW” (PHOTO) Society 13:00
bp updates on progress in ACE project Oil&Gas 12:59
Substantial export growth to boost Turkmenistan's GDP growth - EBRD Business 12:58
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Charak port soars Transport 12:57
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via Kocaeli port in 9M2021 Turkey 12:56
Iran sees increase in load/unload operations at its Chabahar port Transport 12:55
In countries where Azerbaijani gas is supplied, there is no gas price crisis, no one froze from cold - President Aliyev Politics 12:51
Number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia rises by 1,195 per day Russia 12:39
Number of licenses issued in Iran’s mining sector increases Business 12:39
EBRD shares its forecast on Georgia’s economic growth Georgia 12:38
EBRD confirms recovery of Uzbekistan's economy Uzbekistan 12:37
Global Baku Forum is important step in fight against consequences of COVID-19 – Erdogan Politics 12:32
WHO, UN Geneva Office's chiefs awarded with Nizami Ganjavi International Prize Politics 12:32
Kazakhstan, Belarus eye increasing volume of mutual trade in agriculture Kazakhstan 12:30
Kazakhstan to host Astana talks on Syria in mid-December - Foreign Ministry Kazakhstan 12:20
From beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan has been very active both within country, as well as at int'l level - President Aliyev Politics 12:15
bp reduces capex, opex on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 12:14
Kazakhstan talks long-term forecast for share of local renewable energy sources Kazakhstan 12:14
Cargo transportation through Iran's Shahid Beheshti International Airport up Transport 12:11
All news