AZAL resumes regular operations to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO, VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

For the first time since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic began, the National air carrier “AZAL” resumes performance of regular domestic flights on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route starting from June 18.

Flights are served from the Terminal 2.

Only passengers that were tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) in special laboratories accredited by the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) and got negative test results are allowed to board the flights. The test must be passed no later than 48 hours before the scheduled departure.

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection and due to the epidemiological situation in the country, gathering of accompanying persons at the airport terminal is prohibited.

Baggage weighing up to 23 kg is included in the ticket fare. Carry-on baggage is not allowed including purchases made in Duty free stores. The exceptions are men's bags or ladies’ handbags.

According to current conditions, the sale of tickets for the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku flights is based on the list of passengers provided by the Permanent Representation of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in Baku. Once the approved list is received, the airline’s call centre contacts the passengers and provides a link to pay for the cost of the ticket.

Given the limited number of seats on flights, “Azerbaijan Airlines” strongly recommends that the passengers who need an urgent carriage should apply for air tickets for the first instance.

