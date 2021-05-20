Azerbaijan doing everything possible to improve its economy, stability - Prosecutor General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Azerbaijan is doing everything possible to improve the economy and stability in the country, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said during the online event - "EU for Integrity: EU launches a program to combat corruption in the Eastern Partnership countries", Trend reports.

“To achieve these goals, the necessary reforms are being carried out in the country, with the help of which Azerbaijan seeks to improve the business environment, bring democratic values, improve the economic life of citizens and much more,” the prosecutor general added.

“At the same time, the carried out reforms have improved the lives of Azerbaijani citizens,” Aliyev said. “So, the country has the fastest growing economy, social policy, health care system have been improved, the country has legislation in line with the international mechanisms.”

“Of course, there are challenges in the country, in particular, corruption,” Aliyev said. “Thus, the fight against corruption is an integral component in Azerbaijan.”

