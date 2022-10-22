Betting on Karabakh's electric power – green energy dev't gathering pace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Azerbaijan, which has established itself as a reliable and key supplier of oil and gas, is actively developing green energy, thus making contributions to international decarbonization efforts, Trend reports.

As of today, significant renewable energy projects with foreign capital are being implemented throughout the country. Masdar's 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant and ACWA Power's Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant are among the striking examples of the mentioned projects. In addition, bp is expected to build the Shafag (Sunrise) solar power plant (SPP) in liberated Jabrayil.

The power supply on Azerbaijan's liberated lands with 10,000 MW renewables potential has been fully restored. The Presidential Decree "On measures to create a green energy zone in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan" provides for the efficient use of renewable energy sources on the liberated lands.

The energy projects constitute crucial investment in making Karabakh an essential energy hub. In this regard, it is worth noting the establishment of energy facilities in Jabrayil and Gubadli, as part of visits of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to these districts.

On October 19, the groundbreaking ceremony of the 35 kV substation and Digital Management Center owned by "Azerishig" OJSC took place in Jabrayil. The Digital Management Center will be fed from the 110/35/10 kV Jabrayil substation. The center will meet part of the energy demand of Jabrayil and will allow the management of other energy centers that are planned to be built through a digital platform. The modern dispatch control system to be implemented in the center, will ensure subscriber satisfaction with electricity delivery in real time. The construction of a 330/110 kilovolt "Jabrayil" Junction Substation will provide uninterrupted power supply to the Karabakh and East Zangazur Economic Regions, meet the requirements of ongoing megaprojects, get additional and more profitable access to the European energy markets through the Jabrayil-Nakhchivan-Aghri (Türkiye) substation and Turkish energy system, increase export opportunities, and connect the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the general energy system of Azerbaijan after many years.

Furthermore, the 330-kilovolt Jabrayil substation is of tremendous importance for the transfer of energy and renewables produced in the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydropower plants [jointly built with Iran] to the general energy system of Azerbaijan.

The Digital Management Center to be built in Gubadli, will be fed by the 110/35/10 kV Gubadli substation. The center won't only meet part of the energy demand of Gubadli, but will also llow managing other energy centers planned for construction through a digital platform. The modern dispatch control system to be implemented in the center, will ensure subscriber satisfaction with electricity delivery in real time.

The creation of lines linking the 35/0.4-kilovolt Gubadli substation and the Digital Management Center with the 35/0.4-kilovolt Jabrayil substation and the Hadrut junction substation will promote the establishment of a ring supply system. Meantime, the double-circuit cable line between the Gubadli and Jabrayil substations will ensure the mutual exchange of energy between the two cities.

Moreover, Archimedes screw turbine Hydro Power Plant was launched in Zangilan. The Archimedes plant offers a clean and renewable source of energy and is safer for wildlife than other hydro generation options. The station, which has three generators, is able to fully meet the energy demand of the Aghali village.

All the above mentioned and other important projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh make the country an essential energy exporter, thus drawing attention of European countries. Particularly, Romania offers creating a route along the bottom of the Black Sea for access to Azerbaijan's energy through Georgia.

Within the mentioned project, it is scheduled to lay a 1,195 km 1,000 MW transmission line between Georgia and Romania and install a digital interconnect cable. To this end, a project feasibility study is supposed to be held with the organizational support of the World Bank by the end of 2023. The establishment of quadrilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary is currently being discussed.

But this is not the only route for the green energy transportation from Azerbaijan to Europe. The Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe energy corridor through Nakhchivan, as well as through Georgia and Türkiye can serve as other options.

All this will foster creating a 'green' corridor, diversify Azerbaijan's electricity export market, enhance the country's role as a supplier, and reinforce the integration of the Caspian region with Europe and the Black Sea region. Thus, Azerbaijan has great prospects for diversifying energy supplies to Europe via renewables. In the foreseeable future, the power generation dynamics in the country is expected to be based on renewable energy sources. Azerbaijan provides all the required conditions in this respect, such as rich potential, the priority of the state policy in renewable energy development, a new legal framework, and foreign investment.