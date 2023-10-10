Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Alat Free Economic Zone Authority and A&S Union AFEZCO to participate at upcoming “BakuBuild” fair

Economy Materials 10 October 2023 10:44 (UTC +04:00)
Alat Free Economic Zone Authority (AFEZ Authority) and A&S Union AFEZCO will participate with a joint stand at the upcoming “BakuBuild” fair, which will take place on October 19-21 at the Baku Expo Center.

A&S Union AFEZCO has registered in the Alat Free Economic Zone and will be engaged in the production of fire-resistant aluminum and steel composite panels based on the modern technologies and best international standards. The said products will be exhibited at the joint stand of AFEZ Authority and A&S Union AFEZCO.

Considering the high demand for such products and their benefit to the sector, AFEZ Authority invites the design and construction companies to visit the exhibition to familiarize with the displayed products.

