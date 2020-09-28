Azerbaijan: Bodies of mercs from Middle East among losses of Armenian army

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

The information spread by the Armenian side about the losses in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces is false, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports.

According to intelligence, the Armenian army suffered serious losses, Eyvazov noted.

“The Armenian army lost 24 units of tanks and other armored vehicles, 15 units of anti-aircraft missile systems, 15 aircraft, 8 artillery units, and more than 550 people of military personnel. Also, bodies of mercenaries from the Middle East were found among those killed from the Armenian side," Eyvazov added.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the frontline, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of the retaliation, Azerbajiani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As as result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.