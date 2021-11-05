It is impossible to guide society without press freedom - ex-Vice President of WB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

It is impossible to guide society without freedom of the press, the former Vice President of the World Bank Mats Karlsson said at the panel on the topic "Combating Climate Change and Meeting the Global Need for Energy: How do we do both?" within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

“If we are not open to the development of our society, then we will not be able to treat migrants well,” Karlsson said.

Also, he noted that it is necessary to find solutions to prevent all these problems.

"It is necessary to help the weak and developing states. Countries must be healthy inside to help other people," he added.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The VIII Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.