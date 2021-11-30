President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva express condolences to families of dead in military helicopter crash
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the crash of a military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Trend reports.
