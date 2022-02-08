Azerbaijan to provide journalists with preferential mortgages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

Reporters will be able to get preferential mortgages in Azerbaijan following the Presidential Decree "On amendments to the Procedure for providing mortgage loans, including preferential mortgage loans at the expense of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund", approved by the Presidential Decree dated June 22, 2016, Trend reports.

According to the order, members of a young family, having worked as journalists for at least 5 years and included in the media register, as well as persons who are not members of a young family, having at least 15 years' experience as reporters and included in the media register, are entitled to use preferential mortgages.