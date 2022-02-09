Moldovan FM grateful to Azerbaijan for assistance during COVID-19 pandemic
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Moldova is thankful and appreciates Azerbaijan for the provision of assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicu Popescu, said in Baku at a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.
He noted that Azerbaijan and Moldova always support each other.
"The two countries have established fruitful cooperation in the humanitarian sphere," Popescu said.
